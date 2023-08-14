'Ferguson is a superstar'

Match of the Day pundits Micah Richards and Alan Shearer have heaped praise on the "outstanding" Evan Ferguson, who opened his account for the season with a goal off the bench in Brighton's 4-1 win over Luton.

The 18-year-old finished a Pervis Estupinan cross to add his side's fourth goal after earlier hitting the post with a fierce, curling effort.

When asked about the players that have departed the Seagulls this summer, Richards said: "(Alexis) Mac Allister, (Levi) Colwill (Moises) Caicedo as well but they've got some young talent.

"Ferguson, Joao Pedro and (Simon) Adingra - they were outstanding today. All were on the scoresheet today and all 21 or under.

"Ferguson's going to be a real star. He's a superstar.

"There's something in his play, he's so mature the way he links up, the way he takes his chances. Everything about him I love. He's natural - and 18 years old."

Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer added: "I love everything about him - his hold up play, his desire to get into the box, his strength.

"Very impressive."

