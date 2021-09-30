Leeds v Watford: What does the form show?

Since the start of last season, Leeds have scored more Premier League goals from outside the box (17) than any other side, including three of their six strikes this season. Meanwhile, only Crystal Palace (four) have shipped more goals from distance so far this term than Watford (three).

Watford’s 3-1 win at Norwich in their last away game ended a run of eight consecutive away defeats in the Premier League. The Hornets last won consecutive top-flight games on the road back in September 2017 (three).

No player has had more shots from outside the box in the Premier League this season than Leeds’ Raphinha (14), with 74% of the Brazilian’s total attempts this term coming from distance.