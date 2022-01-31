BBC Sport

Your deadline day hopes for Leeds

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Leeds so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Marcelo Bielsa.

Here are some of your comments:

Andrew: Get Defoe in for the rest of the season. He's available and knows where the back of the net is. Saying bringing in new players would restrict youngsters' opportunities - total rubbish. Dan James is not a centre-forward in a million years. Act now Leeds or we're heading for a relegation battle.

Mark: We desperately need a box-to-box midfielder who can link defence to attack. A replacement centre-forward to replace an injured Bamford would also be a positive addition but looks unlikely given the lack of quality centre-forwards available in this transfer window.

Stuart: Bielsa believes he can’t buy anyone better on the market and when we are a fit team again we can beat anyone. So it’s part of the five-year plan, in Bielsa we trust.

