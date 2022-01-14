Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire are both back in training and should be available against Villa.

Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones are also back in contention after missing Monday's FA Cup game.

Rangnick says his players know they can beat Villa after knocking them out of the FA Cup, but "now it is about showing the best possible performance in order to win at Villa Park."

Admits one thing that has surprised him about the Premier League is how even teams near the bottom are "very physical, tactically astute and organised."

Says United are still a work in progress and although "we have taken a few steps" the improvement has not come "as quickly as I hoped it would be".