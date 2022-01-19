Transfer news: Hammers keen on Hungary defender

West Ham are interested in Hungary and Fenerbahce centre-back Attila Szalai who is valued at £16.7m. But the East London club will face competition from Newcastle and AC Milan. (Sky Sports), external

The Hammers are also interested in Fulham's Fabio Carvalho - although there are a number of other clubs vying for the winger's signature too, with the former England Under-18 out of contract in the summer.

