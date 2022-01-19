Your Leicester gossip round-up

Time is ticking away on the January transfer window, so here's a round-up of the potential ins and outs for Leicester so far:

Leicester are interested in Millwall's 15-year-old striker Zak Lovelace, who is attracting attention from a number of Premier League clubs. (Daily Record), external

The Foxes have also considered making a loan move for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. However, a clause in his current loan deal with Huddersfield would have prevented the move from happening. (The Athletic), external

Brendan Rodgers has admitted the club are planning for Youri Tielemans' departure, but the club are unlikely to sanction a transfer in January due to the number of injuries. (Mirror), external

