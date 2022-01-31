Spurs fans protest outside training ground

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

It's been a busy day for Tottenham who have so far secured two signings and let Ndombele and Gil leave.

However, that's not the only thing going on at Spurs at the moment. I'm outside the Tottenham Hotspur training ground where a group of around 50 supporters are protesting against the club's ownership and board.

They say that there is, and has been, a lack of investment in the playing staff, no accountability and a focus on the corporate side over the football side of Tottenham.