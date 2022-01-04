Southampton's new owners will have 'clear plan' to advance club

Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

Southampton have been treading water for the past few years doing enough to stay up in the Premier League, but now it looks like they will have owners with a clear plan of what they want to do.

This isn't a Newcastle-style takeover but it is a group of people who are interested in sport, in media, in sport performance and in doing things the right way. They want to create a stable of football clubs, a bit like Red Bull, and their intention is to run things properly.

Let's be realistic - this is Southampton Football Club, not Barcelona or Real Madrid. But these owners will bring more stability and more investment to the club on and off the pitch over time.

If I'm the manager, the players or the staff at the club, I would be highly encouraged by what we know so far.

Listen to more from 16:00 GMT on BBC Radio Solent

Have your say on who the Saints should target this January