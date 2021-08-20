Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Both these sides were winners on the opening weekend but it is Brighton who I think will build on that here.

Watford surprised me against Villa but I don't see them getting too many points on the road.

This might be one of the games the Hornets see as winnable, though, so it could turn out to be a little bit more open than people expect.

Dan's prediction: 1-1

