Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Watford

Published

Mark Lawrenson takes on The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis for the second Premier League predictions of the season.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Both these sides were winners on the opening weekend but it is Brighton who I think will build on that here.

Watford surprised me against Villa but I don't see them getting too many points on the road.

This might be one of the games the Hornets see as winnable, though, so it could turn out to be a little bit more open than people expect.

Dan's prediction: 1-1

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

The Wombats' new song If You Ever Leave, I'm Coming With You was deemed the Hottest Record In The World on BBC Radio 1's Future Sounds show this week