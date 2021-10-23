Southampton 2-2 Burnley: Dyche reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche to BBC Match of the Day: "I think there were a lot of good things about our performances. I've been saying that a lot lately but we had two excellent goals by Maxwel [Cornet]. "We are disappointed with the goals [conceded]. The first from a set-piece and the second from a mistake, but from a player that has been terrific for us. We brought him [Cornet] to add to what we do. He had been good but we had to be a bit cautions with him as he cramped a bit with a hamstring issue. He gives us that bit of difference we have been searching for. "By our positive substitutions, it was clear we were trying to win the game. It was another positive display with a couple of mistakes. Eradicate them and we are in good shape with what we are trying to achieve."