Dyche on five subs, turning performances into wins & panic
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before his side play Brentford on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Dyche believes proposals to make a five-substitute rule permanent will create an advantage for bigger clubs with sizable squads. Dyche said being able to use five substitutes helps clubs who carry big squads because they can keep fringe players “more settled”;
His side are “not naive” and know they need to turn their performance levels into wins;
While Burnley’s lack of a victory in the Premier League prompts “concerns”, he is not prepared to “panic”;
After his two goals against Southampton, Maxwel Cornet is “developing into the group”, adding: “We’ve had to be careful. Not because he’s not fit but because the Premier League is different.”