Tuesday talking point: We're head over heels for Gallagher

Terence Ford, Back of the Nest podcast, external

Conor Gallagher scored his third goal of the season and laid on his second assist in yet another man-of-the-match performance at Manchester City at the weekend.

The Chelsea loanee’s display inspired what neutrals would call a 'shock result' at the home of the Premier League champions - but the Eagles have form in Manchester:

2018-19 - Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace

2018-19 - Manchester City 2-3 Crystal Palace

2019-20 - Manchester United 1-2 Crystal Palace

2019-20 - Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace

2020-21 - Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace

2020-21 - Manchester City 4-0 Crystal Palace

2021-22 - Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace

The only blip in the past three years was at the Etihad last season, but we put that right with fans back in the stadium on Saturday.

There is an old football saying: "Never fall in love with a loan player." But 99% of the Palace-supporting population are ignoring the warning and are head over heels for Gallagher.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there is no chance that his loan ever becomes permanent. Either he breaks into the Chelsea team, or his exceptional performances continue and he prices us out of any chance of signing him.

The only advice I can offer is to enjoy it while it lasts. Enjoy that smile - that damned smile - and remember: "Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all."