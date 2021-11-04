Crystal Palace v Wolves: What does the form show?
- Published
Crystal Palace have lost just two of their first 10 Premier League matches this season (won two, lost six), their fewest at this stage of a league season since 1996-97 in the second tier (one) and fewest in the top flight since 1990-91 when they’d lost none and went on to finish third.
Wolves have earned 10 points from their last four away league games (won three, drawn one), just one fewer than they managed in their previous 15 on the road (won two, drawn five, lost eight).
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is unbeaten in his first five home league matches as Eagles boss (won one, drawn four), the first manager to remain so in the top flight with the club. The last Palace manager to lose none of his first six league games on home soil was Ian Holloway in 2012-13 in the Championship (lost none of first 12).