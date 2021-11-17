Burnley v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats
Burnley have won their past three Premier League games against Crystal Palace, keeping a clean sheet in each. The Clarets have only won four league games in a row against the Eagles once, winning their first four against them between 1969 and 1971.
None of the eight top-flight meetings between Burnley and Crystal at Turf Moor have ended as a draw – the Clarets have won five and Palace three, with last season ending 1-0 to Burnley thanks to a Chris Wood goal.
The team scoring first has gone on to win each of the past 10 Premier League meetings between Burnley and Crystal Palace, since the Clarets went 2-0 ahead before losing 3-2 in January 2015.