Burnley v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats

Burnley have won their past three Premier League games against Crystal Palace, keeping a clean sheet in each. The Clarets have only won four league games in a row against the Eagles once, winning their first four against them between 1969 and 1971.

None of the eight top-flight meetings between Burnley and Crystal at Turf Moor have ended as a draw – the Clarets have won five and Palace three, with last season ending 1-0 to Burnley thanks to a Chris Wood goal.