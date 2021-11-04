Dyche on fitness, Lowton & Chelsea

Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Burnley travel to Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Clarets boss:

The squad is "all good" apart from a "bit of illness" for Aaron Lennon, while Dale Stephens is back training. Dyche says they will "wait and see" on Lennon;

Dyche thinks defender Matt Lowton, who scored in the win over Brentford, can "still improve" on his recent form. "He made a great run forwards and we want players to push on when they can. He's a very good player, he's talented with the ball";

He says Chelsea "have very good players and they are being used very well. They've spent some real money to strengthen, it looks like it's paying off, they're a good outfit".

