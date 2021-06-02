Everton will consider Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and his former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as possible successors to Carlo Ancelotti. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Benitez is an ideal choice to take over at Goodison Park. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Toffees are also lining up former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo. (Talksport), external

Everton will wait until a new manager is in place before deciding the future of Moise Kean, with Paris St-Germain hoping to sign the 21-year-old Italy forward on another season-long loan deal. (Journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), external

Want more transfer rumours? Read Wednesday's full gossip column