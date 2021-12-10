Idles bassist and Newcastle fan Adam Devonshire, aka Dev, is this week's challenger to BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson in predicting the results of the next round of Premier League matches.

Idles feature in 6 Music's forthcoming Artist In Residence series and their episode - What Punk Means To Us - will be broadcast at 05:00 GMT on New Year's Day. You can listen to it here.

Musically, things are going well for Dev - Idles' fourth album, Crawler, was released in November and reached number six in the charts.

Football-wise, things are looking up for him too - Newcastle won their first game of the season last weekend and are off the bottom of the table.

"I was really pleased when Eddie Howe got the manager's job," Dev told BBC Sport. "For three or four seasons before their form dipped and the team started to break up, his Bournemouth team were so exciting to watch.

"I love that we had the reputation of being the entertainers in the 1990s when we came close to winning the Premier League, because we played some blinding football. Yes, we are in a relegation fight now, but that doesn't change.

"That is what I think Howe will bring, but I think he will bring results too. He's a young, hungry coach who can help modernise the club's infrastructure and hopefully help catch up with the rest of the Premier League with that side of things, as well as keeping us up."

