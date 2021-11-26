Leicester v Watford: What does the form show?
Leicester have lost their past two Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 5-0. The last time they lost three consecutive home league games without scoring was September 1983.
Only Norwich City have scored the opening goal in fewer Premier League games than Watford this season. However, the Hornets have gone on to win all three games in which they’ve scored first.
Though they’ve failed to score in seven league games this season (a joint high), only six sides have scored more goals than Watford (16) so far.