Everton boss Frank Lampard has insisted that it is about getting results right now as opposed to building a culture within the club.

The Toffees have won just once in the Premier League since September and are 16th in the table, only two points clear of the drop zone.

"I think it is important that the players have confidence in our relationships and confidence in how we are working on the training ground," he said.

"We haven't got loads of time at the minute to talk about culture and value, it needs to just be how we are, how we behave and what we want at the end of it.

"We can talk about culture and values down the line with a long-term vision, because you always want to move forward as a club.

"But the short-term is train well, be together, be strong and try to get results."

Lampard has also acknowledged that a connection with the fans will be key for Everton to turn their fortunes around.

"[The fans] will be hugely important, the fan support, it is their life and their passion," he said.

"The players have to replicate that in their performances, they have to play with energy and if we work together in that sense then we will be so much stronger."