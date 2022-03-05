Wolves v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news
Pedro Neto makes his first start for Wolves since returning from a 10-month injury lay-off.
The Portugal forward is one of three changes from last weekend's defeat at West Ham, with Joao Moutinho and Daniel Podence also recalled.
Wolves: Jose Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Hoever, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Neto, Podence, Hwang Hee-Chan.
Subs: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez, Trincao, Boly, Fabio Silva, Jonny, Chiquinho, Dendoncker.
Crystal Palace make three changes from their last Premier League game against Burnley last weekend.
Jean-Philippe Mateta, Vicente Guaita and Cheikhou Kouyate are recalled in place of Jack Butland, James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic.
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Olise, Schlupp, Kouyate, Gallagher, Zaha, Mateta.
Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Hughes, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald.