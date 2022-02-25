Southampton v Norwich: Confirmed team news
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl sticks with the side that started their 2-0 win over Everton in their last Premier League game.
Full-back Romain Perraud, who missed that match after testing positive for Covid-19, is available and on the bench.
Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Livramento, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams.
Subs: Lewis, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Perraud, Djenepo, Diallo, Walcott, Valery.
Norwich are also unchanged from side that began their 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.
Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul has recovered from a shoulder injury and is named as a substitute.
Norwich XI: Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Sargent, Pukki, Rashica.
Subs: Krul, Byram, Zimmermann, Rupp, Dowell, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Rowe.