Southampton v Norwich: Confirmed team news

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl sticks with the side that started their 2-0 win over Everton in their last Premier League game.

Full-back Romain Perraud, who missed that match after testing positive for Covid-19, is available and on the bench.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Livramento, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams.

Subs: Lewis, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Perraud, Djenepo, Diallo, Walcott, Valery.