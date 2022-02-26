Everton 0-1 Man City - Lampard reaction

Everton boss Frank Lampard told Sky Sports: "I was calm, I was not shouting and ranting at him. I wanted to know if offside in the build up but I have been told it wasn't in the build up.

"Go to VAR, they have two minutes to look at it and to think they have not given that as a penalty when it strikes him on the arm, in an unnatural position. I have a three year old daughter at home who could tell you that was a penalty.

"We are fighting at the bottom of the table and they are fighting at the top. Decisions are crucial. I don't know what has to happen as a reflection of that. A mistake is when you have done something wrong and don't have time to think about it, they had two minutes to digest the handball.

"Even if the VAR says not sure, then go have a look. It is incompetence at best, if not that then someone needs to explain what it is."