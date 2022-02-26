Man Utd 0-0 Watford: Hodgson reaction

Watford boss Roy Hodgson speaking to BBC Match of the Day:

“It’s always going to be hard-fought draw here.

“We have a real top-class goalkeeper, certainly Premiership class and possibly above that. If you going to play up here, as we did today with the team we had to put out, you are going to need Ben Foster because there is no way we can be good enough to restrict them to not even one chance in the game.

“The boys did as much as we could ask of them today. I’m really proud of their performance and they should be proud of their performance. I expected to go into the dressing room to see people leaping about with glee, but I didn’t see that. They obviously have very high expectations of themselves."