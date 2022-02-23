Liverpool v Leeds: Team news

Liverpool forwards Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota remain sidelined because of muscle and ankle injuries respectively.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted they may not be fit to return for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Leeds defender Robin Koch will be absent due to the cut and blow to the head that forced him off against Manchester United.

Marcelo Bielsa will again be without the injured quartet of Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Leo Hjelde and Kalvin Phillips.

