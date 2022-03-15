One point gained? Two dropped? Or both?

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

A night that seemed like everything: a good point, two points dropped, a game City should have won.

The Blues had the better opportunities, twice hitting the woodwork and squandering many others. That’s where you feel it’s dropped points and a night they should have won.

But then, they seemed a little off. The passes not connecting as seamlessly as usual. Touches in front of goal somewhat lacked quality (Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte).

And when Palace made early chances and late opportunities nearly count you’d say it was a good point.

Many people have bemoaned the lack of substitutes made by Pep Guardiola - a man who often questions why there isn’t five available to use in the Premier League.

He claimed a high rhythm being set in the game and that the guys that were out there playing well. I looked at the bench and, with only Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan as attack-minded options, I struggled to see where they’d fit in or make an impact in an underperforming team.

One thing is for certain: the title race has another twist. Arsenal might have a few more supporters on Wednesday.