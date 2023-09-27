Tom Gayle, BBC Sport

How quickly the narrative can change in football.

Last Friday, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was answering questions from BBC sports editor Dan Roan about reported dressing room leaks and player unrest.

Fast forward to Wednesday morning - after a gritty win at Burnley and strolling into the Carabao Cup fourth round, the feel-good factor is back.

What was clear to me commentating at Old Trafford was the infectious desire to be brave on the ball, play on the front foot, to make attack the best form of defence, by all those who took to the field for United.

Yes, Crystal Palace were poor, but - to a man - Ten Hag’s side are clearly united.