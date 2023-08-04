Livi sign Hibs forward Mackay on loan

Livingston boss David Martindale says there's "a lot to like" about Daniel Mackay after signing the Hibs forward on a season-long loan.

Mackay, 22, joined Hibs from Inverness Caley Thistle two years ago but has made just seven appearances for the Easter Road side.

After a six-month loan spell with Kilmarnock he spent last season back at Inverness, scoring five times in 40 games and helping to knock Livi out of both cup competitions.

“I have followed Dan’s career since his Inverness days under John Robertson and he has gone on and played a lot of football for a lad that has not long turned 22," said Martindale.

“He’s very direct, has great pace and a very good right foot, scoring a variety of goals – there’s certainly a lot to like about him.

“Dan will add to our options in the final third – he's able to play off both the left and right and has also played through the middle on occasion."