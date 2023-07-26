We asked what you made of Nottingham Forest signing Anthony Elanga from Manchester United.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Chris: He's a bit unproven, but young enough to learn his trade well at The City Ground. Here's hoping that a consistent run of games is just what he needs to prove himself as a quality forward. Steve Cooper has shown he is just the man to get the best out of these youngsters. Welcome to the club!

Simon: United didn't give Elanga enough playing time. Given time he would have shone. United sold Lingard to Forest and he didn't last long, so I can only see Elanga staying at the club for a year before moving on.

Dave: Strikes me this is a signing which signals that Brennan Johnson is leaving. Similar player who will no doubt connect well with Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi. Looks a perfect player for the Cooper masterplan.

Shaun: I think the 5 year contract helped a lot in our attempt to bring him to Forest. In a video I saw of him, he had composure under pressure, pace, he works hard to get the ball back and carries the ball up the pitch well. Under Cooper he will only get better, he will make Forest stronger.

Dermoman: Elanga is unproven, so it's hard to tell how well this move will work out. But Forest paid the same money, I think, for Chris Wood and I would be more hopeful of Elanga being a success. Fingers crossed.

Mazzteck: I think United have made a mistake with this sale. This player had the potential to be a superstar at United. I think he will excel at Forest. Good luck, Elanga.