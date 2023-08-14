Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

After the exit of talisman Wilfried Zaha, many Crystal Palace fans might have been concerned which players would step up to fill the gap left behind.

But after an impressive performance in the Eagle's 1-0 win over newly promoted Sheffield United, midfielder Eberechi Eze will have allayed some of those fears.

The 25-year-old created seven chances for his team in Saturday's game, with no Palace player creating more in a single Premier League game for the side since Jason Puncheon's eight against Sunderland in 2016.

In fact, Eze became just the fourth player on record (since Opta started recording in 2003-04) to have eight or more shots and create seven or more chances in a Premier League match, alongside Frank Lampard, Nani and David Silva.

Always on the lookout to help his side in attack, he came out on top in passes in the final third and total crosses for the Eagles.

The England international was also not afraid to get himself involved inside the opposition goal area either, with his five shots and eight touches inside the box second only to striker Odsonne Edouard for the side.

A constant threat in the middle and final third of the pitch - as shown on his heat and touch maps - if the club can keep hold of the exciting talent fans can look forward to post-Zaha life with optimism instead of apprehension.

