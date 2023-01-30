🎧 Looking ahead to transfer deadline day
- Published
Episode 17 of the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast is available to download now.
BBC Radio Leeds' Jonny Buchan and Adam Pope, and Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix reflect on United's FA Cup run and look at all the transfer rumours heading into deadline day on Tuesday.
Skip twitter post by BBC Sport West Yorkshire
"The masterplan was always there" 👀— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) January 30, 2023
From Marsch to Mourinho as Diego departs for A.S. Roma?
Episode 17 of 'Don't Go To Bed Just Yet' is available now on iTunes, Spotify and @BBCSounds 👉 https://t.co/xBUTVacGaZ#LUFC | #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/nEtAKvt6Lm
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post by BBC Sport West Yorkshire