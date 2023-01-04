Back in June 2020, Bournemouth were rather caught cold by Project Restart, when the Premier League resumed behind closed doors following the coronavirus pandemic.

They lost their first four games after the major interruption to the 2019-20 campaign – including a limp 2-0 home humbling by Crystal Palace and a loss to Newcastle, culminating with a defeat at Old Trafford by a three-goal margin.

Sound familiar?

Gary O’Neil’s side have similarly failed to click into gear since the World Cup break, bowing out of the Carabao Cup at Newcastle, before successive losses to Chelsea, Palace and Manchester United.

O’Neil did not pull his punches after the Palace game, describing the Cherries’ performance as “the worst I’ve seen” after four months in charge. His reaction mirrored the boos that rang out around Vitality Stadium after the final whistle.

By contrast, at a wet Old Trafford on Tuesday, most of the travelling fans stayed behind to applaud the Bournemouth players for a performance which showed many more promising signs.

The Cherries’ best spell in the second half saw David de Gea make several saves to keep United’s lead at 2-0. Perhaps the disjointed United side of early August, who lost back-to-back games to Brighton and Brentford, might have been vulnerable, but Erik ten Hag’s men are now in a remorseless run of form which has brought them nine wins out of 10.

O’Neil was similarly upbeat afterwards - he “saw a [Bournemouth] team that knew what it was doing” - but attention now turns to recruitment, with the team desperate for a creative spark that could make such a difference.