David Moyes says West Ham could bring players in this January to help steer the club away from the relegation zone.

The Hammers are currently level on points with Everton, sitting out of the bottom three on goal difference.

When asked about signing reinforcements, Moyes said: "We might try to do some business if we can.

"But ultimately the club spent a lot of money in the summer and we brought in a lot of players.

"Ideally, we're not trying to bring in so many players. We brought in a lot in this summer and we're still trying to integrate them and get used to the Premier League.

"But we may need to, depending on how we think the situation is."