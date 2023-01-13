Silva on fixtures, European ambitions and Newcastle
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham’s game at Newcastle United on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Silva really enjoyed a “special night” against Chelsea on Thursday.
However, he is unhappy about the fixture schedule: “It will be difficult for us because we haven’t had much time to prepare. We finished a game at 10pm yesterday and are playing again at 2pm on Sunday. It is dangerous for the players and you need to take care of them.”
Having Aleksandar Mitrovic back from suspension will be a huge plus: “It’s a big bonus for us – but he is just one player.”
On the versatility of his squad: “It is important because the main thing is to have competition. It’s the best way for us to grow as a club and be better.”
He does not see the game with Newcastle as being between two Champions League contenders: “We are in a great position, of course, but we are not changing our ambition to stay in the league until we achieve it. We are an ambitious club, but we need to be realistic.”
On the Magpies’ impressive season: “Eddie [Howe] is doing a brilliant job. One of the things that I like is their intensity, on and off the ball. They can be so direct - when they attack in behind, when in their defensive organisation. They are so aggressive in their press, in a good way.”
