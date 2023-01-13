Hearts 1-0 St Mirren: Analysis

Keir Murray, BBC Sport Scotland

Hill looked comfortable on his Hearts debut and the home fans will hope he and Rowles can form a solid partnership straightaway.

Rowles, for his part, might be staring at his bedroom ceiling this evening pondering whether a penalty would be awarded if he handles the ball in the same way again in his next match.

This was a big win for Neilson. Hearts and Aberdeen will drop many more points in their remaining 17 matches of the league campaign, but you feel the gap may be insurmountable for the Dons if Hearts can keep Snodgrass fit and avoid further serious injuries.