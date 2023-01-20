WSimon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves have agreed a £3.3m fee with West Ham for defender Craig Dawson. Boss Julen Lopetegui has targeted the 32-year-old to strengthen his defence.

Dawson had indicated a wish to move further north and was left out of West Ham’s defeat at Wolves last Saturday by Hammers manager David Moyes.

However, it is understood a deal is now in place, although Dawson is still to be cleared for a medical.

Dawson has proved to be a popular figure at West Ham, having performed impressively since he joined the club, initially on loan, from Watford in October 2020.

He has made 87 appearances in all competitions and started all six Europa League knockout round games last season as West Ham reached the semi-finals.