Journalist Luke Edwards says Wolves' signing of Craig Dawson is solid, if not overly exciting.

Wolves have agreed a £3.3m deal for the 32-year-old English defender.

The Telegraph's Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Not all transfers are sexy, not all transfers are glamorous, not all transfers are exciting.

"It's important in the January transfer window that every now and again you just do a bit of solid business and if anyone represents solid business it's Craig Dawson.

"He's been very good for West Ham. I think he's been a big part of what they have achieved under David Moyes. He's reliable. He's the Volvo of English centre-backs.

"It's a solid signing. Wolves need to get out of relegation trouble, they let Conor Coady go to Everton which I think was probably a mistake in the Summer. This is probably them rectifying that mistake.

"It's a very January signing."

