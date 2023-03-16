Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

We have been blessed with good goalkeepers who have made big saves over the years, but none stand out more than Shay Given.

February 2002, Stadium of Light, the derby! Newcastle United were close to securing Champions League football and needed a huge save from Given to get us there!

Kevin Phillips cuts in from the left and unleashes a hammer from 25 yards out. It’s heading straight into the top corner until Given’s cat-like reflexes send it over the bar - a stunning save and easily as big of a moment as the 64th minute winner by Nikos Dabizas!

A crucial save in a crucial game that gave us both bragging rights and Champions League football that season.

Which Newcastle save would you pick as the best you have seen?

