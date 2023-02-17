Chris Bevan, BBC Sport

When Emi Martinez joined Aston Villa from Arsenal in September 2020 he attached a laminated list of targets to his locker, and one of them was to become the best goalkeeper in the world.

At the time, that might have seemed like an admirably lofty but somewhat unlikely ambition for someone who had never even been the number one keeper at his club, let alone on the entire planet.

Martinez's move to Dean Smith's newly-promoted team came a few days after he turned 28. The previous decade had seen him make just 13 Premier League starts for the Gunners - who loaned him out six times to the lower leagues or abroad.

Just two-and-a-half years on, however, the charismatic Argentina international might soon need a new career objective as he prepares to face his former club this weekend.

That same locker at Villa's Bodymoor Heath training ground is now bulging with winners' medals from the World Cup and Copa America and, after being awarded the Golden Glove trophy for being the best keeper in Qatar, he has just been named on a shortlist of three for the individual accolade he craves at the 2022 Fifa Best Awards.

