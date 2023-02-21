Beale on injuries, 'world's biggest derby' & Hampden pitch
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media as he prepares his side for Sunday's Viaplay Cup final against Celtic.
Here are the key lines from the Ibrox boss:
No "positive" news on the injury front yet - Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack and Malik Tillman have still to return to training - and the team is likely to be very close to the one that beat Livingston on Saturday.
Huge game for the club and a "privilege" to be involved in the "biggest rivalry in the world". Beale adds: "I've been at the Sao Paulo derby, and Merseyside derby but among all this fixture stands tall".
He hopes the Hampden surface will be in a better condition than the semi-finals and conducive to good football: "I know they have been working hard on the pitch".
Beale says Rangers are a better team than they were in the last derby - the 2-2 Ibrox draw on 2 January - but that Celtic have also improved since.
He hopes the final is decided by a "moment of magic" rather than a mistake.