Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

What do you do about a problem like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

Sitting in the press box at Stamford Bridge on Friday - watching the rather disjointed and underwhelming goalless draw with Fulham play out - one thing became abundantly clear: money does not buy you goals.

It was a story of the same old problems for Chelsea, even with some of their new toys on show. Silky passing from Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park, fleeting flashes of that famous pace from Mykhailo Mudryk, and second-half cameos from Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana.

But blanks continued to be fired - all while Aubameyang was spotted in Milan. Graham Potter confirmed he was given the "weekend off", having been snubbed from their Champions League squad earlier in the day.

The irony is that back in October, when Chelsea were in the throes of a nine-match unbeaten run at the start of Potter’s tenure, Aubameyang scored at the San Siro against AC Milan to fulfil what he described as a "big dream". He’s since become seemingly surplus to requirements, and many are questioning how this uneasy relationship will come to an end.

When he arrived in the summer to work under previous manager Thomas Tuchel, it felt like having a proven Premier League goalscorer through the door could be just the tonic after the chastening Romelu Lukaku experience. It certainly has not turned out that way.

Perhaps it is no coincidence that the club have employed the services of All Blacks leadership manager and mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka in a short-term consultancy role, as they look to find a way to create a winning culture and help embed the plethora of new talent into the squad. But will his remit also extend to finding a way to reintegrate the 33-year-old back into the starting XI.

Potter may be standing by the fact that he has done "nothing wrong at all" to be left out of his plans - but it feels like that may be a case which is already closed.