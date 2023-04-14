Pep Guardiola said Manchester City cannot rely on their past experiences in their fight for the Premier League title.

He believes winning four of the last five top-flight titles counts for nothing and said there is "no guarantee" his side will win their game in hand to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.

Speaking before Saturday's game against Leicester City, he said: "The only impact I believe is the fact everybody knows in their complete body that if we lose it’s over.

"It’s the best way to compete. In every action, the players are living here because we have to win every duel otherwise we are going to lose the game. That is when you have the best.

"For the [previous] experiences, I have doubts about if that helps for the next time. I need more years to understand if it really counts what happens in the past helps in the present."

Guardiola said if his side fail to beat the Foxes then Manchester City's title hopes are all but over.

He said: "Everybody knows if we lose games we lose competitions. If we lose we will not be champions. If we win we can be there, we are still six points behind Arsenal.

"The reality is we are six points behind. Nobody can guarantee we are going to win our games in hand. Tomorrow we have to try and sleep being three points behind."