McGregor enjoys 'perfect day' with win on 50th cap

Celtic captain Callum McGregor says it's "amazing" to have reached the milestone of 50 caps for Scotland as he would happily have taken one appearance for his country when he was a boy.

McGregor, who was awarded man of the match in Saturday's 3-0 win over Cyprus, told BBC Scotland: "It's just a brilliant day: to get the win and cap it all off is excellent.

"To play for my country 50 times is something I'm hugely proud of. It's the pinnacle of your career, it's international football, it's representing your country.

"If I'd have played for the national team once, that would have made me happy - to have that dream come true. But to do it 50 times and be in that group is something really special.

"Obviously, I've worked really hard for it, a lot of dedication and sacrifice, but I'm just so delighted to do it."

Starting the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a victory made it "a perfect day".

"It's obviously important to start with a win," he added. "To get three goals and a clean sheet just adds to that as well. It just builds belief within the group, within the stadium, everyone going home happy and looking forward to Tuesday [against Spain].

"You want to play against top players in your career and challenge yourself as much as you can. The more times you get to do that, it's brilliant.