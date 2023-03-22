Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

In the space of thirteen days in March, Celtic produced fourteen goals and four wins, as they progressed towards their remaining twin targets.

Still nine points clear at the top of the table and safely through to a Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers, talk of a domestic treble has intensified among their supporters even if players and staff are understandably more circumspect.

While the international break will be used to recharge and refocus, the opportunity for two key players to undergo some rehab and rest shouldn’t be underestimated.

Anyone who’s watched Celtic recently can’t have missed the key contributions from midfield. Alongside captain Callum McGregor, Celtic’s Mr Consistent, there have been stand-out performances from Aaron Mooy and Reo Hatate. The former missed the recent win over Hibs entirely while the latter was substituted early with an apparent hamstring issue. Both have been excellent recently, and without them, Ange Postecoglou’s side struggled to reach their normal levels of fluency.

Though the men from the capital played with only ten for well over two thirds of the match at Parkhead, Celtic didn’t get their noses in front until the final ten minutes. The absence of Hatate and Mooy isn’t unrelated. Their ability to pick a pass, link the play, and hold onto the ball before using it well means they’ve both become fixtures in a side in which others rotate around them. Take them out, and Celtic aren’t quite the same.

The stats line up in support.

Since the World Cup break, Celtic have played 19 matches, in which Mooy and Hatate have contributed 13 goals and 12 assists between them. That’s 25 goal involvements from the middle of the park. Quite a return, and a big driver of Celtic’s surge through all competitions since the festive season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side is next in action on 2 April in Dingwall. It is the start of a month in which they’ll face Rangers at home in what could effectively be a title-decider, before lining up against them three weeks later at Hampden with a Cup final place at stake.

For that key month, Postecoglou will want all his key men available. To a list that starts with Hart, Carter-Vickers, McGregor, Jota and Kyogo, you can now add Mooy and Hatate. Should the latter two both be fit to resume at the start of next month, the Parkhead push on all fronts will be mighty hard to stop.