Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nouri are working hard to recover their places in Wolves' matchday squad, says boss Julen Lopetegui.

Mexico striker Jimenez and Algeria left-back Ait-Nouri were not named among the substitutes for Saturday's home win over Chelsea.

"Raul is trying to fight to recover his space," said Lopetegui. "This is the aim that any player has to have, the commitment to fight every day to try to find their space.

"He is trying to do that, and Rayan the same. The answer is the same for Rayan too. He's played here and now he's fighting because they have other players who are trying to do the same. Our job is to choose. Of course, this is always good for the team."

The 1-0 victory against Chelsea lifted Wolves four points above of the Premier League relegation zone and they could potentially move further clear of the bottom three with a positive result against Brentford on Saturday.

Lopetegui stressed the importance of the home fans at Molineux to his players, adding: "We need them, they know that, and their support is always key for us, above all in the bad moments. To feel this energy and encourage the players to continue working in the bad moments is key."