St Johnstone 2-0 Livingston: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Livingston are just glad the season is finally over. They've limped wearily towards this point since Christmas, aware that cuts are coming.

There will be departures, and a few incomings. It's hard to know what they'll look like in August, but Martindale has pulled rabbits out of hats before.

The gaffer's post-match analysis summed up the second-half of the season. With perspective, eighth will do but since January has been fairly unacceptable - especially away from home.