Bournemouth v Man Utd: Pick of the stats
- Published
Bournemouth have lost eight of their 11 Premier League games against Manchester United (W2 D1), though they did win 1-0 the last time they faced the Red Devils at home (November 2019).
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, just one short of his highest in a single campaign (17 in 2019-20).
Bournemouth have conceded a league-high 27 goals from set piece situations this season (including penalties), with Hull in 2016-17 (34) the last team to concede more in a single campaign.