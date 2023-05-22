'A win there would do everyone the world of good' - McInnes

Derek McInnes admits his side have "so much to do" to remain in tenth spot in the Scottish Premiership and preserve their top-flight status.

With two games to go, against the two sides below them - Dundee United and Ross County, repectively - their fate is in their own hands.

Killie suffered somewhat of a shock defeat at home at the weekend, with St Johnstone exiting Rugby Park with all three pints - something many sides have struggled to do this campaign.

But McInnes is pleased his team have the chance to promptly rectify that, with them being back in action on Wednesday.

“We need to go to Tannadice, we’ve beat them up there in the cup and they beat us in the league – so there’s a performance in us," the Killie boss said.

“A win there would do everyone the world of good, we need big performances and a lot of responsibility to try get the job done.

“Tenth is where we are, and we need to do so much to remain there.

“We’ve got it all to do clearly, but we want to make sure that on Sunday, coming here to play Ross County, that we are on the back of a positive result and it’s all to play for.”