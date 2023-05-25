What was Fulham's most memorable final day?

Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

Fulham’s most memorable final day must be 15 years ago when Danny Murphy’s dramatic late header at Portsmouth secured the great escape.

The fans had accepted relegation long before Roy Hodgson’s Whites won three games on the spin to survive at the very last. A fantastic fightback at Manchester City and beating Birmingham set up a nervy final day at Fratton Park.

After 75 painful minutes, midfielder Murphy, who was just about to be substituted, popped up with a magical header to spark delirious scenes in the away end.

Hodgson’s side went on to record Fulham’s highest ever top-flight finish before their remarkable run to the Europa League final, but the emotion of that day at Portsmouth was incredible.

