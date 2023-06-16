Former Premier League defender Steve Brown, speaking to BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast about David Moyes winning his first trophy as a manager: "When you have the longevity that David Moyes has had without really getting any success it means you've gone into most clubs and maybe overachieved at times. I think you look at the Preston gig he had, he did a very good job there but didn't get his just desserts in terms of success.

"I'm really pleased for him, longevity in football is hard to come by and if you have it you're in the top 5% of managers anyway, because just having a career and lasting that long is really difficult to do.

"I think the shot of the night was David Moyes with his dad. There was an enormous amount of pride in that for him. It was good TV, it got to you a little with the lump in the throat and that was a wonderful moment for him.

"You have to go through serious amounts of pain to get there as well as a manager. Stress, criticism from all angles almost every week, even if you're him. So there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes that he's had to deal with this year. He's dealt with it, he's never thrown anyone under the bus in that team and that team has stuck by him. At no point did I go to a game and think 'they've chucked the towel in on Moyes here'. They hadn't, it just wasn't working for them at times.

"He's done a very, very good job in difficult circumstances this year because it wasn't quite clicking for him and he's retained Premier League status and won a trophy."

