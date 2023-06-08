Queen's Park among Motherwell's Viaplay Cup group opponents

Motherwell have been drawn alongside Queen's Park, Queen of the South, East Fife and Elgin City in Group G of the Viaplay Cup.

The fixture list and TV selections will be published in due course.

The tournament gets under way on the weekend of 15-16 July, with the subsequent group-stage matchdays on 18-19, 22-23, 25-26 and 29-30 July.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European representatives Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs in the last 16.

Motherwell lifted the League Cup in 1950 and have reached the final a further three times, while last season they were beaten by eventual winners Celtic in the quarter-finals.